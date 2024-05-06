From The Xiangjiang River To The Seine, The 2025 CICEE Goes Global With“Face-To-Face” Interactions

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Ten Countries, Hundred Cities, Thousand Enterprises, Ten Thousand Miles Tour – 2025 CICEE Global Promotion reaches Europe.

Following the first global promotion of the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE) held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at the end of November 2023, subsequent promotions took place in Guangzhou and Quanzhou on April 12th and April 17th, 2024. The journey of global“Face-to-Face” interactions for CICEE has been in full swing.













On April 25th, local time, the 2025 Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE)“Ten Countries, Hundred Cities, Thousand Enterprises, Ten Thousand Miles Tour” global promotion landed in Paris, France. This marks the second time the CICEE organizing committee has entered France since the inaugural CICEE global press conference was held in Paris in April 2019. At INTERMAT, the CICEE organizing committee extended a warm invitation to European construction machinery industry enterprises, buyers, industry organizations, and media groups.

The event was presided over by Zhou Xianbiao, Secretary-General of the China Construction Machinery Society, with Chen Jialiang, Director of the Exhibition Department of the China Machinery Industry Federation, delivering a welcome address. Li Shun, Vice Chairman of the Changsha Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Director of the Municipal Convention and Exhibition Office, promoted Changsha City and its construction machinery industry. The CICEE organizing committee introduced the five highlights of the 2025 CICEE and the resources and advantages of Changsha's construction machinery industry. Several prominent figures attended the event, including George, President of Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment (ANMOPYC); Pedro Martin, International Director of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) in the United States; Li Kaien, Managing Director of the AEM Asia Pacific; Yong Min Kim, Manager of the Business Department of the Korean Association of Equipment Manufacturers; Duan Lisheng, President of the ASSOCIATIO NFRANCO-CHINOISEPOUR LES ÉCHANGESÉDUCATIFS ET CULTURELS (AFCEECE); Mr. Faridi, General Manager of NBM Media Pvt. in India; Karl Englernt, Publishing Director of Austria's Construction Equipment Magazine; Liu Hongyan, Financial Officer of the International Alliance for Peace and Cooperation (France); Jiang Bing, President of the Global Alliance of SMEs(GASME); George Wade Parkas, Financial Advisor at ARCOD Financial in the UK; Anne Disney, Chairman/General Manager of the French Financial Investment Company; Yao Jun, Deputy Director of the China (Hunan) Pilot Free Trade Zone Convention and Exhibition Area Management Committee; Wu Hao, Deputy County Mayor of Changsha County People's Government; Chen Hailong, Changsha Economical & Technical Development Group Co., Ltd.; Shi Weizhi, Deputy General Manager of Market Management and Service Center of Zoomlion; Zhao Hui, General Manager of SANY Group Exhibition Company; and Zhou Gang, General Manager of Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center.

“After three meticulously organized sessions, the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition has become a grand event that combines international forums, competitions, cutting-edge technology exchanges, and global corporate showcases,” said a spokesperson for the CICEE organizing committee. They sincerely hope that this event will serve as a platform for more European businesses and friends to visit China, explore Changsha, invest, and share new opportunities in this new era, advancing Sino-European cooperation to new heights.







The atmosphere at the promotion was enthusiastic, and several cooperation agreements were successfully finalized. The Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment (ANMOPYC), ASSOCIATIO NFRANCO-CHINOISEPOUR LES ÉCHANGESÉDUCATIFS ET CULTURELS (AFCEECE), India's NBM Group, Sany Goup, and Zoomlion officially signed contracts with the CICEE organizing committee and established a strategic partnership, aiming to deepen and broaden their pragmatic cooperation in areas such as advertising, exhibitor and audience organization, participation in exhibitions and conferences, and more.

The organizing committee of the Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition (CICEE) has a clear vision and sincere commitment. In just a few days, committee members have traveled to Germany, France, and Austria to conduct in-depth inspections at the 2024 HANNOVER MESSE in Germany and the 2024 INTERMAT in France. They have had productive exchanges with international engineering machinery companies such as Caterpillar and Komatsu, engaging in discussions and exchanges regarding the latest technologies and products showcased by these companies. Both parties had enthusiastic discussions about further strengthening their mutually beneficial cooperation in the future.

“Five Highlights” to Set a Benchmark for International Exhibitions

The Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition has always emphasized the themes of“intelligent, high-end, and green.” In the first three sessions, over 2,200 new products and more than 3,000 new technologies were launched globally. The event featured nearly 20 academicians, 568 national experts, nearly 60 high-end forums, and over 300 professional academic reports.

Since its inception, CICEE has attracted more than 60 internationally renowned business associations, including Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) of the United States, International Powered Access Federation of the United Kingdom, Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment (ANMOPYC), and Construction Equipment Rental Association(CERA) of India, Korea Crane Association (KCA), Malaysia. Malaysia Heavy Construction Equipment Owners' Association. Over 100 domestic business associations, including China Association of Construction Enterprise Management and China Construction Industry Association, have participated in group procurement. More than 5,000 international buyers from countries along the Belt and Road, RCEP member countries, Africa, Latin America, and over 90 countries and regions have participated, achieving global market integration.

Especially for European and American friends, CICEE has become a grand stage to showcase numerous high-quality products from China's engineering machinery industry, serving as the best platform for purchasing Chinese products.

Now, this grand global event in the engineering machinery industry has sounded the assembly call! The 4th Changsha International Construction Equipment Exhibition will take place from May 15th to 18th, 2025.

At the 2025 CICEE European Promotion, the organizing committee announced the five highlights of the exhibition:

Promote industry technological innovation under the theme of“New Quality Productivity.” The 2025 CICEE will see a concentrated burst of new technologies, products, new methods, and integrated service solutions for the global engineering machinery industry, covering areas from digitization, intelligence, low-carbon, 5G, unmanned driving, smart construction, to green, electric, and hydrogen energy. It is expected that 1,800 companies will participate, showcasing 1,500 high-end, integrated, new products, and new technologies.

Deepen the“Belt and Road” initiative and set the global trend for the engineering machinery market. Building on the existing cooperation with over 160 international and domestic business associations, 2025 CICEE will expand its“friend circle” by organizing eight international promotion events, 14 domestic promotion events, hosting three international sub-exhibitions in Southeast Asia and Africa, signing six international agents in Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, and inviting over 3,000 international buyers and over 120,000 domestic buyers.

Establish an international trading platform to accelerate global engineering machinery cooperation. The organizing committee will further leverage the exhibition's advantage in promoting trade and exchanges in the engineering machinery sector through various promotion events and over 100 inter-business summits, facilitating precise supply-demand matching and effective connections. The estimated transaction volume of the exhibition will exceed $8 billion.

Strive for international excellence and set the benchmark for exhibition services. 2025 CICEE will provide a range of value-added services, including 5G live streaming around the exhibition, online exhibition halls, convenient customs clearance services, and multilingual services to meet the needs of attendees from different language backgrounds.

Promote the integration of the exhibition and the city to create a global engineering machinery industry festival. 2025 CICEE will focus on creating a“Machinery Owners' Festival” that is visually appealing, entertaining, and gastronomic for the global engineering machinery industry. Special activities such as fireworks shows, light displays, urban food festivals, and cultural and creative IPs will be linked with engineering machinery competitions and operator contests, showcasing Changsha's cultural charm, industrial heritage, and lively atmosphere.

Starting in Changsha and going global, on May 15th, 2025, one year from now, what surprises will this grand event bring to the global engineering machinery industry? It's worth looking forward to.