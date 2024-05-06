Media City Qatar, Bloomberg Media Gear Up For Qatar Economic Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In close partnership with Bloomberg Media, Media City Qatar (MCQ) announced holding the 4th annual "Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg" (QEF), from May 14-16, 2024, under the theme "A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty."

Reflecting on the partnership's impact and the significance of this year's forum, HE Chairman of Media City Qatar Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani stated, "Our partnership with Qatar Economic Forum is a testament to the indispensable role of the media in fostering economic, political, and social progress."

His Excellency said, "As we navigate a year of uncertainty, our forum becomes a pivotal platform for clear, compelling narratives that not only address misinformation but also promote understanding across diverse global perspectives."

HE Chairman of Media City added, "We aim to harness the potential of the Gulf's media industry as a dynamic force for economic growth and a bridge between cultures."

This year's forum promises an unprecedented convening of over 1,000 global leaders to delve into critical issues at the heart of today's economic landscape and underscores the ambitious vision shared by Media City Qatar and Bloomberg to catalyze global economic discourse.

Amidst the largest election year in global history, QEF is positioned as a crucible for actionable solutions, with a strong emphasis on shaping a sustainable economic future at a time when the need for transformative discussions on a range of significant topics could not be greater. These include: "Geopolitics, Globalization, and trade," where the evolving political landscape's impact on investment flows, supply chains, and the global economy will be examined. "Business and Investment Outlook," offering insights into market growth and economic trends; "The Energy Transition," featuring expert analysis from leading decision-makers on the future of LNG and sustainable energy; "Sports and Entertainment," revealing the latest disruptions set to transform the multibillion-dollar sports industry; and "Technology Innovation," exploring the next advancements in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and beyond.

Since its inception in 2021, the partnership between Media City Qatar and Bloomberg Media to host QEF has built on a solid foundation, highlighting a mutual dedication to driving meaningful conversations on economic trends, challenges, and opportunities.

Year after year, the forum has consistently met its goal of igniting innovation and promoting international cooperation, marked by the signing of numerous MoUs and the creation of new alliances. In 2023 alone, QEF was instrumental in introducing eight new MoUs, thereby cementing Qatar's status as a vital hub for dialogue and investment and amplifying its influence in the global business ecosystem. This year, the forum is set to unite representatives from over 50 countries, facilitating robust exchanges and dialogue among global leaders, innovators, and policymakers.

