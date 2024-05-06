Districts, Schools, And Educators Nationwide Honored As The Inaugural Winners Of The Discovery Education Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2024 /3BL/ - Global edtech leader Discovery Education today announced the recipients of the inaugural Discovery Education Awards. The Discovery Education Awards honor districts, schools, and educators who accelerate achievement among students by tapping into their natural curiosity and desire to learn.

For the first time this May, the Discovery Education Awards recognized U.S. districts, schools, and educators who have impacted student learning by adapting and personalizing instruction to better pique curiosity and engagement. Recipients were selected through a competitive nomination and application process which highlighted participating districts,' schools,' and educators' commitment to fostering student growth. The recipients of the 2024 Discovery Education Awards include:

Districts of the Year



Kansas City School District, Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Collier – Missouri

Pasco County School District, Superintendent Dr. Kurt S. Browning – Florida Richland County School District Two, Superintendent Dr. Kim D. Moore – South Carolina

Schools of the Year



Franklin Regional Intermediate School, Principal Dr. Robert Buffone – Murrysville, Pennsylvania Madison Rose Lane Elementary School, Principal Mr. Andre' Reyes – Phoenix, Arizona

Educators of the Year



McKenna Akane, Middle School Educator, Alberton School District – Montana

Frank Bogden, Instructional Facilitator of Technology, Loudoun County Public Schools – Virginia

Rodney Crouse, Elementary School Educator, Guilford County Schools – North Carolina

Debbie Martin, Instructional Technology Coach, Frederick County Public Schools – Virginia Rita Mortenson, Educational Technology Coach, Verona Area School District – Wisconsin

To learn more about each of these distinguished winners, visit the Discover Education Awards website here .

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital solutions learning wherever it takes place. Serving 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, Discovery Education helps educators nurture student curiosity through award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships.

“The districts, schools, and educators we honor today with the Discovery Education Awards share this goal and go above and beyond the call of duty to nurture student curiosity and drive the academic success of all learners,” said Jeremy Cowdrey, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Education.“Congratulations to all who participated in this inaugural event. Discovery Education is proud to be your collaborative partner as you work to capture students' attention, inspire exploration, and achieve ambitious learning goals.”

For more information about Discovery Education's award-winning digital resources and professional learning solutions visit , and stay connected with Discovery Education on social media through X (formerly Twitter) , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook .

About Discovery Education

Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place. Through its award-winning multimedia content, instructional supports, innovative classroom tools, and corporate partnerships, Discovery Education helps educators deliver equitable learning experiences engaging all students and supporting higher academic achievement on a global scale. Discovery Education serves approximately 4.5 million educators and 45 million students worldwide, and its resources are accessed in over 100 countries and territories. Inspired by the global media company Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Discovery Education partners with districts, states, and trusted organizations to empower teachers with leading edtech solutions that support the success of all learners. Explore the future of education at .

