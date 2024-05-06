Delhi Lieutenant Governor Recommends NIA Probe Into AAP's Alleged Links With Khalistani Groups; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has forwarded a recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs for a fresh investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The recommendation comes in response to a complaint received by Saxena from Ashoo Mongia, the National General Secretary of the World Hindu Federation India. The complaint alleges that the AAP, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, received a significant sum of $16 million in funding from Khalistani groups between 2014 and 2022.

In the letter shared by a news agency, the principal secretary to Saxena highlighted that the complaint was supported by electronic evidence, including posts on social media platform "X" (formerly Twitter) by Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, a former worker of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The complaint references a video purportedly featuring Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist and founder of the banned organisation Sikhs For Justice. In the video, Pannun alleged that the AAP received substantial funding from Khalistani groups during the specified period.

According to the principal secretary, the complaint also mentions a clandestine meeting in 2014 between Arvind Kejriwal and pro-Khalistani Sikhs at Gurudwara Richmond Hills, New York. Former AAP worker Munish Kumar Raizada is said to have shared pictures of this meeting on social media.

The letter from Saxena's office stressed the need for an in-depth investigation into the allegations, particularly considering the significant amount of funding involved and the involvement of a banned terrorist organization. It suggests that electronic evidence provided by the complainant should undergo forensic examination.

This development comes at a time when Arvind Kejriwal is already under judicial custody in connection with an alleged scam related to the Delhi excise policy case. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

The recommendation for an NIA probe adds another layer to the challenges facing the AAP and its leadership, raising questions about their alleged links with extremist groups and the sources of their funding.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has yet to respond to the Lieutenant Governor's recommendation, but if approved, it could lead to further scrutiny of the AAP's financial transactions and its association with Khalistani elements.