Sangeet Som Calls Akhilesh Yadav ‘Babur Ki Aulad’, Says SP Will Pay The Price For Insulting Maharana Pratap

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Former BJP legislator Sangeet Som said on Monday that he was 'pained and peeved' over the insult meted out to India's hero and valiant Rajput warrior Maharana Pratap by Akhilesh Yadav and his men, saying that the 'Kshatriya Samaj' will teach a lesson to the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

He also dubbed SP chief Akhilesh Yaday as 'Babur Ki Aulad', and claimed that it was he who led his party workers and supporters in treading over the statue of India's greatest warrior while wearing shoes.

“The way Akhilesh Yadav and his supporters insulted Maharana Pratap's statue in Mainpuri is unacceptable and unbearable. The 'Babur Ki Aulad' (descendant of Mughal emperor Babur) will have to pay the price for this grave insult in these elections,” Som said in a video message issued on social media.

He also said that the Kshatriya Samaj and the Sanatanis of the region won't forgive Akhilesh Yadav and will teach his party a lesson in the upcoming phases of Lok Sabha polls.

Notably, a case has been lodged against at least 100 Samajwadi Party workers for creating a ruckus during Akhilesh Yadav's recent roadshow in Mainpuri in support of his wife and party nominee Dimple Yadav.

Three persons have also been reportedly arrested for climbing and disrespecting the statue of Maharana Pratap during the roadshow, as shown in a video.

Akhilesh Yadav's wife and SP candidate Dimple Yadav is contesting the elections from the Manipur Lok Sabha constituency.