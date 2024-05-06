(MENAFN- Baystreet) KULR Flat on News of Compliance

AIM Completes Ampligen Turnout

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares poked ahead to begin the first full week of May, having announced the successfully completion of cGMP manufacturing of 9,042 clinical vials of Ampligen® (rintatolimod), AIM's dsRNA product candidate being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels commented,“We remain focused on operational execution and the successful continued production of our commercial-sized manufacturing process for Ampligen represents a critical component of our overall development, commercial and business development strategies. This is an important milestone as we look to advance our pipeline and work toward clinical and commercial success. Our record of successful manufacturing is both important as we seek commercial partners, as well as for establishing Ampligen reserves for ongoing and upcoming clinical trials.”

Ampligen is currently being evaluated as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types in multiple clinical trials – both underway and planned – at major cancer research centers around the country.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19.

