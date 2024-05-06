Azerbaijan Showcases Tourism Potential At Prestigious Dubai Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul, AZERNEWS

On May 6, Azerbaijan's rich tourism offerings took centre stageat the esteemed international tourism exhibition "ATM Dubai 2024"(Arabian Travel Market 2024), Azernews reports,citing the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency.

The event serves as a pivotal platform for fosteringbusiness-to-business (B2B) engagements, vital for tapping into theMiddle East market. Discussions thrive on fostering collaborationsbetween local and foreign tourism stakeholders.

Alongside the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, 34 local partners,including "Azerbaijan Airlines" and the "Shahdag" Tourism Centre,among others, proudly represent the nation at the dedicatedAzerbaijani pavilion.

Visitors to the pavilion are treated to a comprehensive showcaseof traditional tourism products, with Azerbaijan's breathtakingnature tours brought to life through immersive VR experiences, guests savour the taste of authentic national sweets,adding a delightful touch to the cultural exchange.

Furthermore, on May 3, Florian Zengstshmid, CEO of theAzerbaijan Tourism Bureau, took the stage to highlight Azerbaijan'stourism potential during panel discussions at the "PhocuswrightWiT" Middle East conference in Dubai. The discussions delve intoglobal tourism development, innovative strategies, andopportunities.

It should be noted that since July 8, 2023, a visa-free travelregime has been in effect between Azerbaijan and the United ArabEmirates, allowing stays of up to 90 days. In 2023, our countrywelcomed 41,085 UAE citizens, signifying an 11.4 percent increasecompared to 2022. Moreover, in the first four months of the currentyear, there has been a 22 percent rise in the number of UAEcitizens visiting our country compared to the same period lastyear.