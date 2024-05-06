Iran Pres. Urges Iraq To Prevent Hostile Groups From Using Its Territories

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, May 6 (KUNA) -- The Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi called on Monday on the government of Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to not allow the use of their territories by entities hostile to Iran.

According to the Iranian state television, during Raisi's reception of the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechervan Barzani, in Tehran, Raisi said that Iran expects the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq not to allow their territories to be used by entities hostile to Tehran to act against Iran.

Raisi praised the governments of Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for implementing security agreements with Tehran, emphasizing "the necessity of complete disarmament and the absence of elements hostile to Iran within the Iraqi territories.

On the other hand, the Iranian president expressed his hope that political, security, and economic relations between all sides would witness further development and progress.

On his part, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechervan Barzani, praised Iran's supportive positions towards Iraq, affirming the region's commitment to security agreements concluded between Baghdad and Tehran.

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had bombed several locations in the city of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in mid-January for being used by "hostile" elements to Tehran.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry described the Iranian bombing as an aggression against Iraq's sovereignty and a violation of regional security. (end)

