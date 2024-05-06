Iranian government allocates USD5.5B towards reduction of gas flaring

(MENAFN) Ali Salajegheh, the Head of the Department of Environment (DOE), disclosed that the government has allocated USD5.5 billion towards the reduction of gas flaring with the aim of enhancing air quality. Speaking to Shana, Salajegheh stated that since the commencement of the 13th administration in August 2021, the cessation of burning associated gases from 55 flares has been achieved, alongside substantial investments totaling USD5.5 billion to upgrade fuel quality and ameliorate air conditions.



Salajegheh underscored the government's commitment to enhancing the efficiency of petro-refineries and gas processing plants to alleviate air pollution. He highlighted a notable decrease in the consumption of fuel oil over the past year, reaching its lowest level compared to previous years. Additionally, significant efforts have been made to enhance fuel quality at 10 oil refineries, with major projects underway to reduce the utilization of fuel oil and desulfurize oil products.



Last week, Morteza Shahmirzaie, the Managing Director of the National Petrochemical Company (NPC), outlined plans to expedite the process of gathering associated gases, with the goal of extinguishing the majority of petrochemical complexes' gas flares by the end of the current Iranian calendar year on March 20, 2025. Shahmirzaie emphasized the importance of gas flares as safety measures during emergencies, noting that their burning is contained during stable conditions.



Shahmirzaie further emphasized that in line with the Year of Production Leap Through People’s Participation, petrochemical projects will yield significant results, underscoring the ongoing commitment to enhancing environmental sustainability alongside industrial development.

