US-Bangla Commencing Flights To Jeddah From August 2024

Dhaka: US-Bangla Airlines is going to launch flights to Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from August 2024.
The airline will be operating Airbus 330-300 aircraft on the route with 436-seat capacity. US-Bangla eyes daily flight operations between Dhaka and Jeddah, said a release.
Currently, the largest private carrier of the country has a total of 24 aircraft in its fleet including two new Airbus 330-300s.
With the move, the airline intends to serve Bangladeshi migrant workers as well as hajj and umrah pilgrims travelling between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.
US-Bangla offers flight plans with competitive fares and prioritised timings based on passenger preferences, added the release.
As of now, US-Bangla Airlines operates flights to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Doha, Male, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok, Guangzhou, Chennai and Kolkata, in addition to all domestic destinations.
