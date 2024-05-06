Ukraine Already Producing Artillery Rounds But Still Relying On International Supplies - Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has already resumed domestic production of artillery ammunition, but, taking into account the huge demand from the Defense Forces, it still relies on supplies of shells from partner countries.

That's according to Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the Minister of Strategic Industry, who spoke in Brussels today, at the doorstep of the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We started to produce artillery ammunition, but, as with other armaments, there will never be enough for Ukraine. No matter how much we produce, and no matter how much we increase our own capacity, we will continue to depend on external supplies," the Ukrainian minister noted.

"Today's war is the biggest in a generation. Our demand is greater than the defense capabilities of all the countries of the free world combined. Therefore, we are not talking now about covering our Defense Forces' demand in full as it's just overwhelming. We are talking about the fact that we have become a significant contributor to such supplies for our Defense Forces," Oleksandr Kamyshyn added.

He noted that in general, the Ukrainian defense industry faces three main challenges: financing, non-stop shelling, and a global shortage of explosives and gunpowder.

"All the rest is no longer seen as a challenge to us," said the Ukrainian government official.

He emphasized that the Ukrainian Defense Industry is actively changing. This is an important element of Ukraine's openness and transparency in relations with its European partners, and for European funds to start flowing into Ukraine to develop the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry.

As reported earlier, today the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum is being held in Brussels, having gathered more than 350 participants, including representatives from government organizations and European businesses. The main goal of the event is the further support integration of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex into the structure of the European defense industry in order to immediately cover Ukraine's demand in weapons and military equipment, and to increase the capabilities of European defense production.