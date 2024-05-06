Master Of WordPress Development: First Book by Nasir Mazumder

(MENAFNEditorial) In a significant contribution to the digital learning sphere, Nasir Mazumder, a multi-faceted talent from Bangladesh, has released his first book titled "Master Of WordPress Development". Co-authored with Sr Junaid Mia, this book is not just another technical guide; it's a thrilling journey that promises to turn its readers into WordPress wizards.



Published on November 9, 2023, the book spans 77 pages of insightful content aimed at juvenile nonfiction readers. It delves into the intricacies of WordPress, covering themes, plugins, SEO, and troubleshooting, all while ensuring an engaging and accessible read.



Mazumder, born on February 1, 2005, in Sunamganj Sadar Upazila, Sylhet Division, Bangladesh, is known for his diverse skills as a Musical Artist, YouTuber, Writer, and Director. With this book, he extends his repertoire into the realm of educational literature, aiming to empower the next generation of digital creators.



"Master Of WordPress Development" is designed to be more than a mere manual; it's an adventure that guides readers through the digital cosmos with a blend of technical know-how and imaginative storytelling. The book encourages readers to explore beyond the surface of WordPress, tackling common issues and advanced topics with ease.



The book is available for purchase on major platforms, including Google Books and Amazon, and is expected to become a staple resource for those keen to master the art of WordPress development.



