Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army complete 5 humanitarian aid airdrops to Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army announced the completion of five humanitarian and food aid airdrops, specifically targeting multiple locations in the northern Gaza Strip. The initiative, aimed at providing relief and support to the people of Gaza, was carried out as part of ongoing efforts to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region, according to a report by the state-run Petra news agency.



The airdrops encompassed a range of relief and humanitarian supplies, underscoring the commitment of the Jordanian Armed Forces to extending assistance to those in need in the Gaza Strip. Notably, the operation involved collaboration with aircraft from various nations, including the Royal Jordanian Air Force, Egypt, the United States, and Germany, highlighting the collective effort to address the pressing humanitarian needs of the affected population.



In reaffirmation of their dedication to humanitarian relief efforts, the armed forces emphasized their intention to sustain support through continued initiatives, such as an air bridge facilitating the transportation of humanitarian and medical aid. These efforts may encompass flights originating from the country's Marka Airport bound for El-Arish International Airport in Egypt, airdrops directly over the Gaza Strip, or the deployment of land aid convoys, underscoring a multi-faceted approach to addressing the crisis.



Since the onset of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Jordanian Armed Forces have undertaken a total of 92 airdrops, signaling an ongoing commitment to providing assistance amid the challenging circumstances. Furthermore, in collaboration with other nations, they have executed an additional 231 airdrops, demonstrating a concerted international effort to mitigate the humanitarian impact of the conflict on the civilian population.

