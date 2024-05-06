Group of peace activist lawyers file criminal complaint with ICC against 12 Israeli officials

(MENAFN) A group of peace activist lawyers has taken significant legal action by filing a criminal complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against 12 Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over alleged crimes committed by Tel Aviv in Gaza. Speaking on behalf of Lawyers for Peace, a collective comprising approximately 200 attorneys, lawyer Ibrahim Yildirim disclosed that they had submitted the complaint to the ICC Prosecutor's Office in The Hague.



The list of accused officials includes prominent figures such as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and Minister for the Advancement of Women's Status May Golan, along with seven senior commanders. Yildirim emphasized the meticulous nature of their application, spanning 163 pages and backed by a team of nine legal experts, making it one of the most comprehensive complaints submitted thus far.



Highlighting the significance of their initiative, Yildirim revealed that they had launched a campaign inviting individuals to endorse the petition, with over 500 signatures already garnered in support of their cause. This endeavor, which has been in the works for a considerable period, underscores the group's commitment to seeking accountability for alleged violations of international law in Gaza.



Yildirim underscored the robust legal foundation of their complaint, emphasizing its reliance on substantial evidence. He urged the ICC Prosecutor's Office to take decisive action by issuing warrants for the arrest of the 12 Israeli officials implicated in the complaint. This bold move signals a concerted effort by the peace activist lawyers to hold accountable those responsible for alleged atrocities committed in Gaza, underscoring their unwavering commitment to justice and accountability in the pursuit of lasting peace in the region.

