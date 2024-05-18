Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To Five Days Police Custody Top 8 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi court sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, to five days in police custody on Saturday. May 18, in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, reported PTI .AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal filed an FIR at Civil Lines police station on Thursday alleging Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the CM's residence on May 13 morning read: Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar arrested; AAP claims MP 'blackmailed' by BJP | 10 updatesThe accused, Bibhav Kumar, was apprehended by the Delhi Police earlier in the day.

Subsequently, the Delhi court ruled that his anticipatory bail plea was becoming \"infructuous.\"

Later in the day, Bibhav Kumar was produced before the Magistrate, where the police sought seven days' custody to question him read: Swati Maliwal assault case LIVE Updates: Delhi court sends Bibhav Kumar to 5-day police custodySubsequently, Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal sent Bibhav Kumar to five-day police custody after the police emphasised that his custody was necessary for questioning him about the reason for the assault police noted that the accused did not provide the password for his mobile phone to the investigating agency. Moreover, Bibhav Kumar stated that his phone had been formatted in Mumbai due to malfunctioning informed the court that a mobile phone's data had to be cloned before being formatted, and Bibhav Kumar was required to be taken to Mumbai to retrieve the data. They said the accused's presence was also needed when his mobile phone was opened by an expert read: Swati Maliwal Assault Case Highlights: Rajya Sabha MP 'forcefully entered' CM's house, says Bibhav Kumar in complaintRajiv Mohan, representing Bibhav Kumar Kumar's counsel, pointed out that there was no record of Swati Maliwal's visit to the CM's residence before May 13. Furthermore, he noted that Swati Maliwal did not clarify the reason for registering the FIR, particularly on May 16 advocate further noted that Swati Maliwal did not seek medical aid after calling the emergency helpline number 112. Moreover, the station house officer did not prepare any medical sheet after meeting her read: 'Truth will be revealed': Swati Maliwal says 'political hitman' making efforts to save himself as video surfacesRajiv Mohan alleged that the AAP MP was giving false statements to the media and politicising the issue of having suffered injuries amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.(With PTI inputs).

