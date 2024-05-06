Indian Relay Teams Book Paris 2024 Berth In Bahamas

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) The Indian men's and women's relay teams have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics after finishing second in their respective heats on Sunday night at Nassau's Thomas A Robinson Stadium in Bahamas.

The Indian quarter milers grabbed the opportunity with both hands during the second leg of the Olympic qualification round of the World Relays in Bahamas.

As per World Athletics relay qualification rule, the first two teams in each heat on Sunday joined a group of teams that had already qualified for Paris Olympic Games on Saturday.

The men's team consisting of Muhammad Anas, Muhammad Ajmal, Arokia Rajiv and Amoj Jacob posted a time of 3:03.23 seconds, a season best, to finish second in their heat.

The opening day of the World Relays on Saturday wasn't productive for the Indian quarter millers. After a good start by Muhammad Anas, the second leg runner Rajesh Ramesh wasn't able to continue as he fell down around the first bend due to muscle cramping.

The Indian team didn't compete in the mixed 4x400m event on Sunday.

The women's team was equally impressive. The team of Rupal Chaudhary, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma and Subha V pushed hard to clock a time of 3:29.35 seconds to finish second in their heat and qualified for the Paris 2024.

On Saturday, the Indian women's 4x400m relay team gave a good account of themselves, clocking a time of 3:29.74 seconds but finished fifth in their heat. Only the top two teams got tickets to the Olympics.

On Sunday the athletes dig deep into their reserve to ensure smooth passage to the Paris Olympic Games scheduled to be held in France from July 26 to August 11.