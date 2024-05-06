South Africa Parliamentary Elections: IEC Finalising Preparations For Voting Abroad

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





PRETORIA, May 6 (NNN-SANEWS) - The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it is finalising preparations for the 78,092 South African citizens who applied to cast their special vote abroad.

Working with the Department of International Cooperation and Cooperation (DIRCO), the IEC said it has begun shipping voting materials.

These include voting booths, ballot boxes and papers, stationery packs, and all the relevant lists.



The commission said voting out of the country will take place in 111 foreign missions.



South African citizens in Algiers, Amman, Cairo, Kuwait City, Jeddah, Ramallah, Riyadh and Tehran will vote on May 17.

The rest of the 102 missions will make their mark on Saturday, May 18.

The voting stations will be open from 7am to 7pm, allowing 78,092 voters to exercise their right to vote in South Africa's 2024 National Elections.

“In respect of the mission in the United Kingdom, the commission has determined two days of special voting. These are Saturday and Sunday, 18 and 19 May 2024 from 7am to 9pm.”

The IEC explained that the extended voting hours are intended to enable proper arrangements for the 24,535 voters registered to cast their vote at the mission.

“Similarly, extended voting hours have been prescribed for the mission in Washington DC and New York. The voting hours are 7am to 9pm.”

As per IEC, the largest international voting stations by population are London (24,535), followed by Hague (6,659), Canberra (3,674), Dubai (3,266), Dublin (3,040), Wellington (2,292), Abu Dhabi (1,825), Washington DC (1,799) and Berlin (1,476).

Voters will need to be present in person at the mission where they are registered or where they successfully applied for by VEC 10 notice.

“After the voting process, cast national compensatory ballots will be transported through a source channel back to the national office of the Electoral Commission for counting. The votes will be counted in the presence of agents presenting contestants.”



The IEC has since thanked its stakeholders, staff and employees from DIRCO for tirelessly working to ensure that registered voters make their mark in the upcoming elections.



“The commission is aware that voting is not possible in some countries for security reasons. DIRCO has confirmed that the missions in Sudan, Tel Aviv and Kyiv remain closed. Unavoidably and regrettably, voters registered at these missions will not be able to vote in the forthcoming elections if they were not able to make arrangements by the April 22 deadline to vote at another mission.”

Meanwhile, IEC said it will operate extended hours on both voting days abroad to assist voters with queries. - NNN- SANEWS