Amman Stock Exchange Partakes In FEAS Annual Meeting In Tashkent

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) participated in the 69th Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) and the Annual ConFEAS 2024 conference, which was organized by the FEAS and hosted by the Uzbek Commodity Exchange (UZEX) and the Republican Stock Exchange (Toshkent).The conference included 6 important panel discussions, each of which focused on a distinct aspect of the capital market, namely "Capital Market Infrastructure", "Trends and Challenges in Capital Market Development", "Beyond Capital Markets: Tools, Technology and Synergies," "Brokerage: Challenges and Business Opportunities," "Infrastructure Before and After Trade: Engine or Anchor", 'Sustainability and Investor Relations'.During the meeting, new members were admitted to the FEAS, with Global Trading System as a full member and Swissquant AG as an associate member.Established in 1995 with 12 founding members, the FEAS aims to contribute to the cooperation, development, support, and promotion of capital markets in the Eurasian region (i.e., Europe, Asia, and the Mediterranean Basin).