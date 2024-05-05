Pope Greets Christians On Easter, Urges Them Not To Forget About Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pope Francis has greeted Eastern-rite Christians who celebrate Easter on May 5 and called on them not to forget about Ukraine.

That's according to Vatican News , Ukrinform reports.

"With great affection, I offer my best wishes to our brothers and sisters in the Orthodox Churches and various Eastern Catholic Churches who celebrate the Holy Pasch today, in accordance with the Julian calendar," the pontiff said on Sunday.

Pope Francis also took the occasion, once again, to ask for continued prayers for "tormented" Ukraine, and for Palestine and Israel – and specifically, that "dialogue may be strengthened and bear good fruit."

"No to war!" he exclaimed. "Yes to dialogue!"

On Sunday, May 5, Orthodox and Greek Catholics celebrate one of the most significant holidays of the year - Easter or the Resurrection of Christ.

Photo: Getty Images