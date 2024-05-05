JCDC Emphasizes Hand Hygiene For Comprehensive Healthcare Goals

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 5 (Petra) -- Head of the Jordan Center for Diseases Control (JCDC) Adel Bilbisi emphasized the pivotal role of infection prevention and control, particularly hand hygiene, in realizing comprehensive healthcare objectives.Bilbisi made his remarks during the Center's commemoration of the World Hand Hygiene Day, observed annually on May 5. This year's theme, "Why is sharing knowledge about hand hygiene still so important? Because it helps stop the spread of harmful germs in healthcare," underscores the criticality of maintaining hand hygiene and implementing infection prevention and control protocols in healthcare settings, including those vulnerable to epidemics, pandemics, and antimicrobial-resistant infections.He elaborated on the JCDC's ongoing efforts to craft a monitoring and evaluation framework for the national action plan combating antimicrobial resistance, with a focus on reducing infection rates through sanitation measures, public hygiene, and infection prevention.Furthermore, Bilbisi stressed the Center's commitment to delineating strategic priorities via a comprehensive and actionable plan rooted in the integrated control of communicable pathogens and epidemics within the One Health framework, in collaboration with national stakeholders.Highlighting the importance of risk assessment in setting priorities, he emphasized the need for heightened attention to antimicrobial-resistant infections, particularly those acquired in healthcare settings. Effective infection control measures, centered on hand washing and hygiene, are imperative in hospitals to mitigate epidemic risks.Looking ahead, Bilbisi affirmed the Center's dedication to training and capacitating professionals in epidemic and communicable disease management through collaborative efforts with local, regional, and international partners.