Rukmini Maitra Spent 2 Hours On Make-Up For Her Humanoid Robot Character In Jeet's 'Boomerang'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Rukmini Maitra, who predominantly works in Bengali cinema, will be seen in dual roles in the upcoming movie 'Boomerang'.

In the film

, she shares the screen with Bengali superstar Jeet, and essays two different roles of a humanoid robot (NISHA) and his wife (Isha).

The actress

shared that for her look as NISHA, she had to sit in the make-up chair for two hours to achieve the desired result in terms of appearance.

"There had to be a clear demarcation between the two," the actress

shared.

Rukmini told IANS: "For the robot specifically, we had to work on making the skin look a lot more shiny or plastic or silicon-like. The face of a doll almost. So the hair and make-up itself would take two hours. And then the way she would walk, talk, and emote. So, I did my workshops and worked on body language."

The actress

shared that the most challenging aspect for her was maintaining static eye contact or movement where the eyeballs wouldn't move much like humans.

Talking about the most interesting, or rather anticipated, thing which unfolded on set, the actress

said that it was the camaraderie that she and Jeet shared on set.

"Thankfully, the bond

that we share off-screen bloomed into an extremely comfortable chemistry on screen, which was beautiful and satisfying to experience. One very interesting thing, which I have also shared with him, is that we are very similar in many ways. It was so bizarre the kind of little things I discovered that were so strangely similar," she added.

Bollywood has had many humanoid robot characters over the years, the recent one being Kriti Sanon's character of SIFRA from 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. But this is a first for Bengali cinema.

However, the actress

feels that in the current day and age, there's no such thing as a language barrier.

The actress

told IANS: "We are all regional, national, and global all at the same time, keeping the way we are currently connected to various content from all around the world. So as an artiste, I surely feel lucky to have played a robot in my career, as it's not the kind of character a person usually gets to play in their lifespan as an actor. It's actually quite rare."

" 'Boomerang' is very much a film

which is indigenous to Bengal! And I sincerely hope the audience enjoys this laughter riot," she added.