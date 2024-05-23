CREALOGIX and Tuum Forge Strategic Alliance to Transform Banking in the EMEA at Seamless Middle East 2024

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 May 2024 – A leading Fintech company headquartered in Switzerland, CREALOGIX and Tuum, a leading next-generation core banking
provider, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the banking
and financing landscape in the GCC region. The alliance will bring together the strengths of both companies to deliver an unparalleled end-to-end banking
experience. Customers will benefit from a comprehensive suite of services including accounts, cards, payments, cash financing, microfinancing, and car financing solutions.
The signing took place at SEAMLESS Middle East 2024 event in Dubai World Trade Center. This partnership is particularly timely given the UAE's recent announcement of its groundbreaking Open Finance Regulation, which leapfrogs the open banking
framework in the rest of the region.
"We are thrilled to partner with CREALOGIX," Miljan Stamenkovic, VP EMEA, Tuum said. "Our shared commitment to secure, open, and composable platform
s makes for a seamless integration, and our complementary solutions will empower financial
institutions across the GCC to deliver a truly innovative banking
experience."
By combining CREALOGIX’s proven platform
capabilities with Tuum's innovative core banking
solution, the partnership will establish a groundbreaking offering for the GCC's banking
and financing sectors. This unique solution will provide institutions with the agility and scalability required to thrive in today's dynamic financial
landscape.
"This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to provide best-in-class financial
Technology
solutions," said Khalid Al Ahli ME Executive Director at CREALOGIX. "In the face of rapid technological advancements, financial
institutions and fintech companies must embrace innovation to stay ahead of the curve. This partnership empowers institutions to leverage cutting-edge technologies to streamline processes, meet evolving customer demands, and unlock new revenue streams. Tuum's next-generation core banking
platform
perfectly complements our offerings, enabling us to create a unique end-to-end solution that will transform the banking
experience for customers across the GCC region," Al Ahli said.
