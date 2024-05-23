CREALOGIX and Tuum Forge Strategic Alliance to Transform Banking in the EMEA at Seamless Middle East 2024

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 May 2024 – A leading Fintech company headquartered in Switzerland, CREALOGIX and Tuum, a leading next-generation core banking

provider, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the banking

and financing landscape in the GCC region. The alliance will bring together the strengths of both companies to deliver an unparalleled end-to-end banking

experience. Customers will benefit from a comprehensive suite of services including accounts, cards, payments, cash financing, microfinancing, and car financing solutions.

The signing took place at SEAMLESS Middle East 2024 event in Dubai World Trade Center. This partnership is particularly timely given the UAE's recent announcement of its groundbreaking Open Finance Regulation, which leapfrogs the open banking

framework in the rest of the region.

"We are thrilled to partner with CREALOGIX," Miljan Stamenkovic, VP EMEA, Tuum said. "Our shared commitment to secure, open, and composable platform

s makes for a seamless integration, and our complementary solutions will empower financial

institutions across the GCC to deliver a truly innovative banking

experience."

By combining CREALOGIX’s proven platform

capabilities with Tuum's innovative core banking

solution, the partnership will establish a groundbreaking offering for the GCC's banking

and financing sectors. This unique solution will provide institutions with the agility and scalability required to thrive in today's dynamic financial

landscape.

"This partnership is a significant step forward in our mission to provide best-in-class financial

Technology

&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> Technology



solutions," said Khalid Al Ahli ME Executive Director at CREALOGIX. "In the face of rapid technological advancements, financial

institutions and fintech companies must embrace innovation to stay ahead of the curve. This partnership empowers institutions to leverage cutting-edge technologies to streamline processes, meet evolving customer demands, and unlock new revenue streams. Tuum's next-generation core banking

platform

perfectly complements our offerings, enabling us to create a unique end-to-end solution that will transform the banking

experience for customers across the GCC region," Al Ahli said.





MENAFN23052024004341011474ID1108248011