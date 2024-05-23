Adarsh Gourav Takes Inspiration From Indie Rock Icons Of 1990S, Early 2000S For Music Debut

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) BAFTA-nominated actor
&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> actor
Adarsh Gourav says his inspiration for music
is rooted in his immense love for Indie rock artists.
"My inspiration for my music
is deeply rooted in my love for indie rock and indie artists from the 90s and early 2000s," Adarsh said.
The actor
&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> actor
added: "NIRVANA, The Strokes, Elliott Smith, Pakistani band
Jal, Coke Studio, A.R. Rahman, Coldplay, Porcupine Tree, Karnivool, Tool, Tesseract, Ustad Amir Khan, and Kishori Amonkar have been pivotal in shaping my music
al sensibilities.”
Adarsh said that their experimental sounds match his taste.
“Their raw energy, introspective lyrics, and experimental sounds have always resonated with me," the actor
&sa=Search#1141' style='color:blue'> actor
said.
Adarsh is a trained classical singer. He started his acting journey in 2010 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'My Name Is Khan'. He was then seen in 'Madly', 'Mom', 'The White Tiger', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and 'Woh Bhi Din The'.
He has also worked in the world of the web with shows such as 'Hostel Daze', 'Leila', and 'Guns N Gulaabs'.
Adarsh will next be seen in Ridley Scott's 'Alien'.
MENAFN23052024000231011071ID1108248015
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.