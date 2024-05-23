Adarsh Gourav Takes Inspiration From Indie Rock Icons Of 1990S, Early 2000S For Music Debut

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) BAFTA-nominated actor

Adarsh Gourav says his inspiration for music

is rooted in his immense love for Indie rock artists.

"My inspiration for my music

is deeply rooted in my love for indie rock and indie artists from the 90s and early 2000s," Adarsh said.

The actor

added: "NIRVANA, The Strokes, Elliott Smith, Pakistani band

Jal, Coke Studio, A.R. Rahman, Coldplay, Porcupine Tree, Karnivool, Tool, Tesseract, Ustad Amir Khan, and Kishori Amonkar have been pivotal in shaping my music

al sensibilities.”

Adarsh said that their experimental sounds match his taste.

“Their raw energy, introspective lyrics, and experimental sounds have always resonated with me," the actor

said.

Adarsh is a trained classical singer. He started his acting journey in 2010 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'My Name Is Khan'. He was then seen in 'Madly', 'Mom', 'The White Tiger', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and 'Woh Bhi Din The'.

He has also worked in the world of the web with shows such as 'Hostel Daze', 'Leila', and 'Guns N Gulaabs'.

Adarsh will next be seen in Ridley Scott's 'Alien'.