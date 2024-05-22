Bigo Live MENA Anchors Excitement with 3rd Family Gathering in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: 22nd May 2024 – Bigo Live, the leading global livestreaming platform, is set to celebrate its users in the Middle East with its announcement of the eagerly awaited 3rd edition of its Family Gathering event, set to take place in Dubai from May 24th to May 26th. This exclusive event is a testament to Bigo Live MENA's commitment to fostering genuine connections among its users and recognizing the contributions of its vibrant community.



The Family Gathering, a hallmark event for Bigo Live's vibrant community, presents an unparalleled occasion to honor and fortify the bonds within its esteemed "families." Embodying the essence of the platform's unique Family concept, this gathering underscores Bigo Live's commitment to fostering meaningful connections between like-minded people. By uniting top-contributing families in a shared celebration, the event endeavors to craft unforgettable experiences that resonate deeply with the diverse array of users, bridging the gap between virtual interactions and real-life connections.



“We are excited to host the 3rd edition of our Family Gathering, which serves as a unique opportunity for us to connect with our users on a deeper level and express our gratitude for their unwavering support” said a spokesperson from Bigo Live. “Beyond celebrating the essence of family, this event serves as a platform to honor and engage with our esteemed top-contributing families. Moreover, it underscores our commitment to delivering not only immersive online experiences but also enriching in-person experiences that unite our community.”



The main event, scheduled for May 25th, will be hosted aboard a chartered yacht, departing from the Dubai Harbour. Guests will be treated to an evening of interactive games, exhilarating magical and DJ performances, delectable dinner, and breathtaking sightseeing along the iconic Dubai skyline including Palm Jumeirah, Bluewater Island, Burj Al Arab, and more, providing attendees with an opportunity to unwind and forger connections with fellow Bigo Live enthusiasts.



In addition to fostering genuine connections among its users, the Family Gathering also aims to showcase the diverse range of activities and experiences offered by Bigo Live. From live performances to interactive challenges, the platform provides an immersive and engaging environment for users to connect, share, now manifested in an engaging offline event.



The spokesperson from Bigo Live added, “We believe that face-to-face interactions are invaluable in strengthening relationships and fostering a sense of community. The 3rd Family Offline Gathering is a celebration of the vibrant and diverse Bigo Live community in the MENA region, and we look forward to creating unforgettable memories together.”



This event builds on Bigo Live's past initiatives, including its in-app Family Month campaign last year, which celebrated its families on Bigo and encouraged users to come together to share moments, support one another, and build lasting connections. By recognizing the importance of community and fostering a sense of belonging, Bigo Live MENA continues to solidify its position as a leading destination for interactive entertainment and authentic connections.



Bigo Live encourages its users to continue building larger family communities on the platform, offering them the opportunity to partake in this exciting celebration of family and community. Promising an evening of fun, connection, and unforgettable moments, the event underscores Bigo Live’s commitment to providing unparalleled experiences and fostering a vibrant and inclusive community for users in the Middle East.



