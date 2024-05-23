Asia Starting To Feel Like 1997-98 All Over Again

Meanwhile, the Malaysian ringgit recently hit

26-years lows , returning to levels not seen since Asia's 1997-98 financial

crisis. In Manila and Bangkok, policymakers are rethinking plans to cut rates, lest the Philippine peso and Thai baht plunge, increasing capital flight risks .

In Seoul, another nation hit hard by the previous Asian financial

crisis, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong cautions against excessive won moves and stands ready to“deploy stabilizing measures.”

The US dollar may continue grinding higher as more and more traders come to terms with the idea the Fed is keeping interest rates steady.

“If the Fed holds steady but more jurisdictions decide to proceed with domestic easing rather than waiting on the US central bank

, then policy divergence would likely keep the dollar stronger for longer,” says Kamakshya Trivedi, strategist at Goldman Sachs.

Trivedi notes that central bank

s in the UK, the Euro area and Canada are likely to cut rates next month. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde signaled that a cut is likely as consumer-price pressures ease.

That's likely to extend gains in the dollar, which has risen markedly in all of the 10 biggest industrialized nations. It's already up 11% versus the Japanese yen and 2% against the euro so far this year.

Krugman has lots of company as he struggles to discern where Fed rates are headed. So are Fed officials, who seem all over the map on whether rate cuts might happen this year.

For example, Fed Governor Christopher Waller says a softening in US data over the next three to five months could create space for a rate cut toward the end of 2024.

“The Economy

now seems to be evolving closer to what the Committee expected,” Waller says.“Nevertheless, in the absence of a significant weakening in the labor

market

, I need to see several more months of good inflation data before I would be comfortable supporting an easing in the stance of monetary policy.”

Recent consumer price trends leave Waller“hopeful that progress toward 2% inflation is back on track.” The Fed, he adds, can“probably” rule out hiking rates. Yet, Waller admits, some senior Fed officials are more open to tapping the monetary brakes if need be.

The process is sure to keep Asia on edge.“Where macro and potential policy divergence has been more apparent, policymakers have kept a keen eye on Fed shifts to limit the extent of currency volatility,” Trivedi notes.

Yet the Fed holding rates higher than Asia believed back on January 1 is a major blow to a region uniquely on the front lines of Fed policy decisions a world away.

Case in point: People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng, who's been hinting at rate cuts in recent months. Though China's gross domestic product expanded by 5.3% in the first three months of 2024, retail sales and household confidence remain weak amid a deepening property crisis.

Yet the PBOC's latitude to cut rates may depend more on what Fed officials do in Washington than economic conditions in Beijing. As Pan's team seemingly understands better than some peers, an extension of the“higher for longer” yield era will make it harder to cut rates without the currency weakening significantly against the dollar.

There are myriad reasons why the PBOC is reluctant to let the yuan weaken in a big way.

China doesn't want the yuan to depreciate in a big way.

One, it could make it harder for property development giants to keep up with offshore bond

payments, heightening default risks. Two, it could squander progress made on Chinese leader Xi Jinping's watch to increase global trust in the yuan. Three, it could make China an even bigger US election flashpoint in the lead-up to November 5 elections, if that's possible.

In the interim, Xi is stepping up state-led efforts to buy up the inventory of unsold homes to stabilize the property sector.

“The new property measures are unlikely to deal with

the full overhang of unsold homes given the PBOC's

new facility's initial size,” says economist Mansoor Mohi-uddin at Bank of Singapore.“But the aid is likely to be

scaled up if it proves successful.”

Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management write that“securing adequate funding remains a key question and it is unclear if this will be sufficient to restore consumer confidence and draw buyers back into the market

.”

As Xi's government

fine-tunes its property rescue plan, the PBOC may be under pressure to add giant waves of fresh liquidity . Yet the onus is also on government

s like China's to accelerate efforts to recalibrate growth engines.

The Asia region remains too export and dollar-centric for comfort. Though formal currency pegs are gone, export-dependent Asia still turns on the dollar's exchangerate

. Here, foreign exchange trends from Seoul to Jakarta smack of déjà vu for many global investors.

A top cause of Asia's 1997-98 crisis was a runaway dollar pulling in huge waves of capital from all directions. In 2024, this dynamic is wreaking fresh havoc as the world's biggest Economy

defies recession predictions year after year.

The Fed's reluctance to ease, meanwhile, is increasing the gap in interest rate differentials, causing new strains on Asian central bank

s. It's making it harder and harder for emerging market

monetary authorities to tame local debt market

s.

Among the biggest wildcards: how a US national debt approaching $35 trillion collides with toxic electoral Politics

in Washington.

Some of this risk stems from the extreme Political

polarization imperiling Washington's credit rating. Last August, when Fitch Ratings yanked away America's AAA credit score , it cited the polarization behind the January 6, 2021 insurrection among the reasons.