Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Opens Up On Her Bollywood Debut, Says It Was A Surreal Experience

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is all set to step into the world of films with a thriller drama, shared that securing the role for her first film was a surreal experience.

Nimrit made her acting debut with the television show 'Choti Sarrdaarni'. She was also seen in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss Season 16' and has currently left for Romania for the 14th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

Her upcoming film, which is yet to be titled, is produced under the banner of Ajay Rai's production house, Jar Pictures.

“After my journey on 'Bigg Boss Season 16', I am excited to explore new avenues in my acting career, and this project presents the perfect opportunity. Working alongside such a talented team and under the guidance of a renowned director is truly a dream come true," Nimrit said.

"After being introduced to Ajay by my agent, he saw potential in me for the role. Following several rounds of auditions, he was convinced that I was the right fit for my big-screen debut in his film. Securing the role for my first film was a surreal experience," she added.

The yet-untitled thriller drama promises to deliver an immersive cinematic experience. Details about the plot and the cast are still under wraps.

The project is scheduled to commence filming in the third quarter of this year.