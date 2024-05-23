Senthilkumar, Abhay Advance At QSF 3 Squash In Doha

(MENAFN- IANS) Doha, May 23 (IANS) National champion Velavan Senthilkumar and Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh have made a winning start at the prestigious USD 53,500 QSF 3 squash, a PSA World Tour Bronze event.
World No 55 Senthilkumar from Tamil Nadu beat local challenger Yousef Essam Farag 11-7, 11-4, 11-4 in 32 minutes in the first round.
Meanwhile, Abhay, ranked 67 in the world, moved past Pakistan's Muhammad Asim Khan 11-2, 11-9, 15-13 in 38 minutes on Wednesday.
Senthilkumar will meet Egyptian seventh seed Omar Mosaad next, while Abhay will lock horns with sixth-seeded Frenchman Auguste Dussourd.
