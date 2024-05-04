Baramulla LS Seat: 15 Nomination Papers Rejected

During the scrutiny of all 38 nomination papers, 23 nominations were found valid, including two female candidates and were accepted to contest the Lok Sabha Elections from the Baramulla PC. The candidature of 15 candidates was rejected as their nomination papers were found invalid during the scrutiny process in accordance with the ECI norms.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination till May 06 (Monday) before 03:00 pm in the office of Returning Officer.

