Venkaiah Naidu Urges Civil Service Rankers To Uphold Constitutional Values

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 4 (IANS) Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday urged the civil service rankers to uphold Constitutional values in service to the nation.

Underscoring the unique privilege that civil service rankers hold to serve 'Mother India', he urged them to make the most of this opportunity.

He was addressing a programme organised to felicitate 35 civil rank holders by Krishna Pradeep's 20th Century IAS Academy.

He commenced his remarks by extending heartfelt congratulations to all the rankers, emphasising the transformative power their journey holds for both themselves and the nation. He invoked the words of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Union Home Minister, who famously referred to civil service officials as the "steel frame" of India, underscoring their pivotal role in nation-building.

Addressing the rankers directly, the former Vice-President stressed the importance of upholding the highest moral and ethical standards in their service to society, regardless of caste, creed, or gender. He reminded them that their allegiance lies not with political bosses, but with the people of the country, and urged them to adhere unwaveringly to the principles enshrined in the Constitution of India.

Reflecting on the challenges that lie ahead, Naidu encouraged the rankers to remain steadfast in their commitment to public service and the development of the nation. Drawing from his own journey, he shared anecdotes of perseverance and dedication, highlighting the transformative power of service to society.

R.A. Padmanabha Rao, former Additional DG of Doordarshan, commended the rankers for their dedication and perseverance in overcoming the rigorous selection process of the Civil Services Examination. He praised the efforts of Krishna Pradeep's 20th Century IAS Academy in nurturing the aspirations of thousands of aspirants over the years.

P. Krishna Pradeep and Bhavani Shankar, the chairman and chief mentor of the KP's 21st Century IAS academy respectively, reiterated their commitment to providing top-notch guidance and preparation to aspiring civil servants. They emphasized the importance of proper planning, hard work, and guidance in achieving success in competitive exams.

With branches in Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, and New Delhi, the academy offers a range of comprehensive training programmes tailored to the diverse needs of aspirants.