Neha Kakkar, Captains Of 'Superstar Singer 3' Knock Back 'Aam Ras' With 'Bhatti Ki Churkani Bhat'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) The upcoming episode of kids' singing reality show, 'Superstar Singer 3', is a treat for the viewers as the captains, super judge and host organise a "potluck", bringing homemade meals.

In the middle of the 'Summer Holiday Special' episode's exciting musical performances, super judge Neha Kakkar playfully reminded everyone about the impending potluck.

Each of them brought something homemade to share their cooking talents and foster a pleasant atmosphere. A charming and exciting element was brought to the occasion by brief videos of them preparing their distinctive meals.

Neha playfully confessed that cooking wasn't her forte, so she opted for a simple yet classic combination of bread, butter, and jam.

Host Haarsh Limbachiya added a touch of sweetness with his offering of 'aam ras', while Captain Sayli Kamble warmed everyone up with her comforting tomato soup. Captain Salman Ali brought some classic movie snacks with popcorn, while Captain Mohd Danish tantalised taste buds with a delectable dessert.

Captain Arunita Kanjilal showcased her culinary skills with the famous Bengali dish - begun bhaja, and Captain Pawandeep Rajan brought a taste of the mountains with the Pahadi dish - 'bhatti ki churkani bhat' along with mushroom cooked in a flavorful gravy.

Making the evening livelier were special stories shared by contestants, captains, and Neha about their most cherished memories of the summer holidays.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.