Invaders Trying To Break Through Ukraine's Defense Lines From Three Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's invasion forces are attempting to penetrate Ukraine's defenses from three directions at once, continuing the effort to advance in the area of Bilohorivka.

That's according to Artem Lysohor , head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"The invaders are trying to break through our defense lines from three sides at once. In particular, they are storming on the Kupiansk axis near Andriyivka and Stelmakhivka. In the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, and Serebrianske forestry on the Lyman axis, the Russians went for assaults with air support. The enemy's attempts to advance in Bilohorivka never stop," the head of the regional administration wrote.

He noted that Makiivka, Hrekivka, Kuzemivka, and Stelmakhivka were hit by Russian artillery and mortars.

Russian UAVs attacked Ukrainian military positions near Nevske, Kuzemivka, and Hrekivka.

"Food kits were delivered to residents of de-occupied villages on Friday. Easter goodies were also handed over to those who could not be reached previously," wrote Lysohor.

As reported earlier, the number of enemy strikes has increased along the entire front line in Luhansk region.