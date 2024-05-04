KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 85.21 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 4 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti oil price fell 42 cents to USD 85.21 per barrel (pb) on Friday compared to USD 88.63 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday. In international markets, futures of the Brent crude oil fell 71 cents to reach USD 82.96 pb and those of the West Texas Intermediate crude oil moved down by 84 cents to settle at USD 78.11 a barrel. (end) km

