News Wrap: Covishield Side Effects, Google Fires Python Team, Rahul Gandhi's Nomination From Raebareli And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "From AstraZeneca claiming about the side effects of Covishield vacicne to Congress' Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi filing his second nomination from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, and from Alphabet laying off Python team to comedian Shyam Rangeela contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here are top news of the week between April 28 and May 4.AstraZeneca admits rare blood clot risk from covid jabs, faces lawsuit in UKBritish drugmaker AstraZeneca admitted covid vaccines could cause blood clots but said these were“extremely rare\" after more than 50 such cases were reported in the UK in patients administered jabs that had been made by the Serum Institute of India. Read moreRahul Gandhi files nomination from Raebareli for Lok Sabha Election 2024Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli seat on Friday. The constituency will go to polls in the fifth phase of general elections on May 20. Read moreOla Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi resigns; company to lay off 10% of staff ahead of IPOOla Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi has stepped down less than a year after joining the ride-hailing firm, two persons with knowledge of the matter said. Read moreGoogle layoff: Sundar Pichai-led Alphabet's arm fires entire Python teamAlphabet Inc's subsidiary Google sacked around 200 employees from its“core team\" and relocated some of the jobs overseas to cut costs as part of a restructuring process. At least 50 roles were eliminated from engineering team based at its headquarters in California. Read moreAdani Ports Q4 net profit jumps 76% YoY to ₹2,040 cr; ₹6 dividend declaredAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the largest ports operator, on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹2,040 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, registering a growth of 76.2% from ₹1,158 crore in the year-ago period. Read moreFirstCry refiles draft IPO papers; posts ₹4,814 cr revenue in Apr-DecKids retailer FirstCry, founded by Supam Maheshwari, has refiled its draft red herring prospectus with the markets regulator Sebi, providing additional details including key performance indicators (KPI) and financials as on December 2023. The initial public offering size remains the same as the previous document with the Pune-based company seeking to raise $500 million. Read moreRape case against Prajwal Revanna, Siddaramaiah says Centre 'protecting' the MPKarnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Central government on Friday for 'protecting' JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna amid furore over sexual abuse allegations. The development came mere hours hours after the Ministry of External Affairs explained that the accused had recently travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport. Read moreLok Sabha elections: Once a Modi fan, Shyam Rangeela to take on PM in VaranasiShyam Rangeela, a 29-year-old comedian who made his name mimicking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will contest as an independent candidate against the PM from Varanasi. Read moreJoe Biden blames 'xenophobia' for China, India's economic troubles“Xenophobia\" from China to Japan and India is stopping their growth, US President Joe Biden argued that migration has been good for the US economy. The remarks came while addressing the Washington fundraising event for his 2024 re-elections campaign. Read more



MENAFN04052024007365015876ID1108172607