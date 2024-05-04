Hungarian FM Lambasts Macron, Says His Statement Is Threat

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign EconomicRelations Peter Szijjártó criticized French President EmmanuelMacron's statements about the possibility of sending Western troopsto Ukraine.

According to Azernews , the head of the ForeignMinistry of Hungary said this on the air of the LCI TV channel.

"We consider these statements as a threat and we understand verywell that if the Western troops are on the territory of Ukraine,the scale of the war will increase significantly," Szijjártóstressed.

According to the Hungarian diplomat, "the escalation of theconflict would be very dangerous."

In his opinion, the West should move from supplying weapons toseeking peace.

"Instead of supplying Ukraine with new weapons, sending troopsthere or using nuclear weapons, it is necessary to end this war,cease fire and start peace talks," he suggested.

According to the diplomat, "the presence of European or Americantroops in Ukraine would mean crossing the red line."