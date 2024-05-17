President Of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko Concludes His State Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenkocompleted his state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May17.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Belarus atFuzuli International Airport decorated with the national flags ofthe two countries.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko was seen off by Jeyhun Bayramov,Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emin Huseynov, SpecialRepresentative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan inthe Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, and otherofficials.