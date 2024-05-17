Indian Shuttlers Shine At Thailand Open: Satwik-Chirag, Crasto-Ponnappa Advance To Semifinals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty advanced to the semifinals of the Thailand Open in Bangkok with a straight-game victory over Malaysians Junaidi Arif and Roy King Yap. The Indian men's doubles pair, ranked world No. 3, secured a comfortable 21-7 21-14 win in the quarterfinals of the Super 500 tournament. They are set to face Chinese Taipei's Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei in the next round.

In contrast, the women's doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa faced a tough challenge, battling for one hour and 16 minutes to clinch a 21-15 21-23 21-19 victory over sixth-seeded South Koreans Lee Yu Lim and Shin Seung Chan. They will now meet top-seeded Thai pair Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the semifinals.

Unfortunately, young Indian shuttler Meiraba Luwang Maisnam's impressive run ended with a 12-21 5-21 defeat against Thailand's fourth seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

