Ali Zafar Turns 44: 'Dil Jhoom' To 'Palat Meri Jaan', 6 Romantic Songs Of The Singer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On May 18, 2024, Pakistani singer
Ali Zafar will be turning a year older, and on this day, let us have a look at some of his most romantic songs. The
singer-songwriter and actor has a repertoire of romantic songs that have captured the hearts of his fans. Here are six romantic songs by Ali Zafar:
"Dekha"
"Voh Dekhnay Mein"
"Dil Jhoom Jhoom"
"Dastaan-e-Ishq"
"Ishq"
"Palat Meri Jaan"
These romantic songs by Ali Zafar showcase his versatility as a singer and his ability to evoke deep emotions through his music, making him a favorite among fans of romantic melodies.
