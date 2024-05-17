Ali Zafar Turns 44: 'Dil Jhoom' To 'Palat Meri Jaan', 6 Romantic Songs Of The Singer

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On May 18, 2024, Pakistani singer

Ali Zafar will be turning a year older, and on this day, let us have a look at some of his most romantic songs. The

singer-songwriter and actor has a repertoire of romantic songs that have captured the hearts of his fans. Here are six romantic songs by Ali Zafar:

"Dekha"

"Voh Dekhnay Mein"



"Dil Jhoom Jhoom"



"Dastaan-e-Ishq"



"Ishq"



"Palat Meri Jaan"



These romantic songs by Ali Zafar showcase his versatility as a singer and his ability to evoke deep emotions through his music, making him a favorite among fans of romantic melodies.