Advancing Cultural, Religious Harmony: Azerbaijan's Progressive Approach

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Azerbaijan is one of the rare countries that is an example ofthe principles of multiculturalism. This country has national andhumanistic traditions. Let's not forget that Azerbaijan is acountry with a centuries-old history located on the great SilkRoad. Diversity has always been the way of life of Azerbaijanisociety. In modern times, numerous, different ethnic groups livepeacefully in the cities and regions of Azerbaijan and continuetheir activities with equal rights.

The decree of President Ilham Aliyev "On declaring 2016 as the"Year of Multiculturalism" in the Republic of Azerbaijan" datedJanuary 11, 2016 also shows that the preservation, furtherdevelopment and wide promotion of the traditions ofmulticulturalism is always in the focus of the Azerbaijan'sleadership. For this purpose, numerous international and localimportant events are held in Azerbaijan every year.

As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the openingceremony of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue onDialogue for Peace and Global Security, intercultural dialoguewithin Azerbaijan has always been very positive.

It is worth noting that for over 70 years, the USSR authoritiespromoted atheism and prevented many peoples from experiencinghumanistic tendencies based on spiritual and religious values, the people of Azerbaijan have acquired their values withthe background of great state support and care during the Sovietperiod and after independence. Following its independence, thecelebration of religious holidays based on Islamic traditions wasrestored in the Republic of Azerbaijan, and maximum conditions werecreated for every citizen to enjoy freedom of religion. This hasmade Azerbaijan an ideal and desirable country whererepresentatives of different nations and religions live side byside.

As we know, Azerbaijan's Garabagh was occupied by Armenia in theearly years of independence - in the 1990s. The economic and socialdifficulties experienced in this period, the attempts of otherstates to divide Azerbaijan, and even aggressive separatism couldnot break the solidarity of Azerbaijanis.

Even during the worst period of relations with Armenia, Armenianchurches continued to operate in Azerbaijan. However, it is worthto remember that when Garabagh was under Armenian occupation, theAzerbaijani mosques in the formerly occupied territories were usedas piggery and historical and cultural monuments werevandalised.

This comparison once again proves that Azerbaijan is a morehumanist and respectable country in the South Caucasus given thisall conflicts and loss of territories.

One of the greatest examples of Azerbaijan's commitment tomultilateralism is its successful chairmanship of the Non-AlignedMovement. It should be noted that in 2011, Azerbaijan was acceptedas a full member of the National Assembly after obtaining theunanimous support of the member states of the Movement in Bali.

In 2019, Baku hosted the Movement's 18th Summit of Heads ofState and Government. High-level representatives of 120 UN memberstates and representatives of 42 international organizations tookpart in the event. During the Baku Summit, the Movement'sChairmanship for 2019-2022 years, was transferred to the Republicof Azerbaijan. Later, the UN member states applied to Bakuregarding Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Movement for anadditional 1 year, taking into account the successful chairmanshipof the Movement, and the Azerbaijani side gave a positive responseto the request. Thus, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the NationalAssembly was extended until 2023.

As the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan'sconstant fight against colonial tendencies caused the displeasureof a number of colonial countries, especially France.

The 6th edition of the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue,operating under the theme“Dialogue for Peace and Global Security"in Baku, and President Ilham Aliyev's speech at the openingceremony of the event are on the agenda these days.

The president's views were covered in the press of Turkish,Russian, Georgian, Belarusian, Qatari, Iranian and othercountries.

Undoubtedly, Azerbaijan, the country that cultures intersect,continues to develop in all directions and easily adapt to therequirements of the new era.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan differs in a good way frommany other countries with its colorful culture and respect and carefor the culture of other nations.