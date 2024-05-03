Enemy Destroys Or Damages More Than 250,000 Houses In Ukraine - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the RDNA-3 assessment, the reconstruction of Ukraine after Russian aggression is expected to cost $486 billion.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting, Ukrinform reports.

"The struggle for Ukraine's freedom continues. But we are already planning the restoration, involving partners and looking for resources," he said.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Ukraine's position is unchanged and principled - "Russia must pay for everything in full".

"According to the RDNA-3 assessment we made with the World Bank, the reconstruction needs are estimated at $486 billion," he said.

Shmyhal clarified that during the full-scale war, the enemy destroyed or damaged more than 250,000 residential buildings, up to 4,000 schools, more than 1,000 hospitals and many other facilities.

"President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a clear task to ensure that Russian assets frozen in the West are used for the benefit of Ukraine," he added.

As Ukrinform reported, according to the chairman of the Committee on Legal Policy, partner countries should introduce a special duty on the imports of Russian or Russian-related goods, oil and other products, and transfer the proceeds to the Fund for Compensation for Damages Caused to Ukraine.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers