Air Force Urges To Be Prepared For Possible Russian Shelling On Easter

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Air Force Command urges not to ignore air raid warnings, as the enemy has repeatedly disregarded the rules of warfare, regularly shelling civilian infrastructure.

Illia Yevlash, spokesman for the Air Force Command, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reports.

“We have to be prepared for anything. The enemy has repeatedly shown that even during the so-called peace agreements, it continued to disrupt them and strike at civilian infrastructure. That's why we see the enemy actively attacking Kharkiv today, using guided aerial bombs... Before I went on the air (on the evening of May 3 - ed.), there were about 5 multi-purpose fighters, Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft in the Black and Azov Seas. There is also a fairly large presence of reconnaissance drones, which the enemy uses to adjust its missile and bomb attacks,” Yevlash said.

He emphasized that the Air Force Command informs about threats in its messengers. He also once again urged to go down to a shelter during an air raid, and if this is not possible, to remember the rule of two walls.

As reported, rescuers advise representatives of the Ukrainian clergy to prepare for possible emergencies on the eve of Easter, as Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine significantly increases the likelihood of such emergencies. The National Police expects more than 10 million people to come to churches on Easter.