Jordan Improves 14 Places On World Press Freedom Index

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 3 (Petra)-- Jordan ranks 132nd out of 180 nations in press freedom, improving 14 places in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index compiled by Reporters Without Borders (RSF).The annual World Press Freedom Index for 2024 was released by the RSF, evaluating press freedom in 180 nations and regions each year.36 countries were categorized as "very dangerous" and "difficult" in 49 countries, "problematic" in 50 countries, and "good" or "somewhat good" in 45 countries based on the index's results, the CNN network reported on Friday.The protection of the right to freedom of information is the declared objective of the global, non-profit, non-governmental organization RSF.Press freedom is assessed by the index using five new measures, which include safety, social context, legal framework, political context, and economic context.According to the report, there is an apparent absence of political will on the side of the global community to enforce the principles of safeguarding journalists, particularly as outlined in United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2222.