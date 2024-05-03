Rise Of Temperature Douse Demand Of Pulses

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 3 (KNN) The sweltering summer heat has taken a toll on the demand for pulses across India, according to traders.

Bimal Kothari, Chairman of the India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA), stated that offtake is very low due to the rising temperatures, leading to a slowdown in demand – a recurring phenomenon during the summer months, reported BL.

The sluggish demand has impacted pulse prices, with chana (chickpea) prices in Madhya Pradesh, a major producing state, falling by Rs 100-150 per quintal on Thursday due to slack purchases and increasing arrivals in select markets.

While prices of most pulses have eased or remained stable, Kothari highlighted tur (pigeon pea) as a concern.

Tur prices are high, ranging fr0m Rs 8,000-12,233 per quintal in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra, due to low production in recent years.

Masur (lentils) is trading below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) at around Rs 6,000, while chana is selling 10-15 per cent above the MSP at Rs 6,000-6,500.

Yellow peas, recently allowed for import until June 30th, are hovering between Rs 4,000 and Rs 4,100 per quintal, with imports expected to reach 1.7-1.8 million tonnes by the end of June.

Kothari expressed optimism that demand could pick up in the coming months.

As for the kharif acreage expectations for pulses, he stated it's too early to comment, as it depends on factors like rainfall and farmer sentiment influenced by good prices.

(KNN Bureau)