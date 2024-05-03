(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Tartisan originally released a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) report in 2022, which confirmed the significant nickel-copper-cobalt mineral resource at its 100%-owned Kenbridge Nickel Project

The PEA noted that the measured and indicated mineral resources represent 3,508,000 tons at 0.70% Ni, 0.35% Cu, and 0.01% Co (54 Mlb Ni, 27 Mlb Cu), while inferred mineral resources represent 1,013,000 tones at 1.21% Ni, 0.56% Cu, and 0.01% Co (27 Mlb Ni, 13 Mlb Cu)

The PEA also indicated a 9-year mine plan based on a 1,500-ton-per-day underground mining and processing operation

The company transitioned to the Advanced Exploration (“AEX”) and Project Development Phase following the release of the PEA The Advanced Exploration and Project Development Phase is designed to expand the company's understanding of the Kenbridge Deposit and enhance the current resource

Located in the Kenora Mining Division in northwestern Ontario, the Kenbridge Nickel Project is the flagship project of

Tartisan Nickel (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) , a Canadian mineral exploration and mining development company. The project has an existing shaft to a depth of 622 m (2,042 ft), with level stations at 45 m (150 ft.) intervals below the shaft collar and two levels developed at 107 m (350 ft) and 152 m (500 ft) below the shaft collar. Accessible by gravel roads from paved Highway 71, it is covered by patented and unpatented mining claims totaling 4,108.42 ha and registered to wholly owned subsidiaries of Tartisan Nickel.

Historical exploration and project development of the Kenbridge Nickel Project took place between 1936 and 2008. And during this period, five main companies completed mineral prospecting, geological mapping, geophysical surveys, trenching, and...

