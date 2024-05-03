IPL 2024: Sunil Gavaskar Hails This Star's Reliability Despite Missed Catch Against SRH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During the IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and SunRisers Hyderabad, Sunil Gavaskar paid homage to a star player despite a rare slip-up. Travis Head's innings for SRH could have been cut short early on if not for Riyan Parag's dropped catch, leaving Gavaskar astonished. Known for his consistency, Gavaskar likened the player's reliability to that of the Reserve Bank of India, making the missed catch a noteworthy moment.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's stellar performance sealed a sensational one-run victory for SRH. Despite defending 12 runs in the final over, Bhuvneshwar remained focused on executing his plan, ultimately clinching victory with a last-ball wicket. His remarkable bowling, coupled with solid contributions from Travis Head and Nitish Kumar Reddy with the bat, secured the win for SRH.

SRH captain Pat Cummins expressed delight at ending their losing streak, attributing the victory to the team's resilience. However, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the IPL, highlighting the fine margins between victory and defeat. Despite the loss, Samson commended the young duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag for their efforts in resurrecting the Royals' innings after early setbacks.

