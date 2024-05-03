Ukrainian Air Defenses Shoot Down Reconnaissance Drone Over Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force shot down a Russian reconnaissance drone over Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"An enemy reconnaissance drone was shot down over Zaporizhzhia. We thank the air defense units of Ukraine," he said.

General Staff: 134 combat clashes on front lines, most enemy attacks repelled in Avdiivka sector

As Ukrinform reported r, on May 2, the invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia region 349 times. Eight settlements in the region came under enemy fire.