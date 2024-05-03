Today's Winners and Losers: SQ, NET, ZTS, FSLY

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Market Movers: Howmet Aerospace, Paramount, Qorvo, and Etsy

Stock markets are appropriately bidding shares higher in companies that posted strong revenue and guidance. They are dumping losers before their prospects worsen.

Winners

Block (SQ) is a winning stock today as it opens up by 7%. The fintech app firm expects 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $2.76 billion. In Q2, gross profit will be in the range of $2.165 billion to $2.185 billion. Its plans to invest 10% of its gross profit in bitcoin (BTC-USD) products is appealing. Investors may buy SQ stock and gain BTC exposure. Earlier in the week, PayPal (PYPL) posted quarterly results, adding to its uptrend momentum.

Zoetis (ZTS), a vaccine manufacturer for companion animals and livestock, posted revenue growing by 10.0% Y/Y to 42.2 billion. After raising its full-year 2024 revenue target to up to 10.5%, ZTS stock added 5.51% on Thursday. Expect the stock to return to the $200 level.

Losers

Markets punished speculators who bought Cloudflare (NET) stock before the earnings report. NET stock lost 13.8% last night despite posting revenue growth of 30.5% Y/Y to $378.6 million. Markets do not like the net loss of $35.54 million before adjustments that include $69.7 million in stock-based compensation.

The firm forecasts 60 to 61 cents a share in non-GAAP EPS in 2024.







