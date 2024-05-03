Mrbeast Shares 'Life-Transforming' Aspects Of Education In Latest Video, Netizens Say 'Absolutely Blown....'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (AKA MrBeast) is the most-subscribed content creator in the world. MrBeast is well-known for his out-of-the-box ideas, which earned him millions of views on every video and a global fanbase. On his part, Jimmy Donaldson gives back to society through various charitable initiatives and even has an organisation named Beast Philanthropy to conduct such social work. In its latest video, Beast Philanthropy revealed the power of education as he shared the inspiring story of Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, USA Clark and Kim Bearden founded the Ron Clark Academy in 2007, and it works as a non-profit school to teach kids regardless of their economic background. The Ron Clark Academy is well-known for its strong academic credentials, with its students having a 100% graduation rate and more than 90% being accepted to higher-education colleges Philanthropy joined hands with telecommunications company Victra to start a new scholarship at the Ron Clark Academy and also sponsored the training of over 200 teachers, who got an opportunity to learn about innovative teaching methods with the organisation. Beast Philanthropy's 11-minute video on the Ron Clark Academy has earned more than 27 lakh views's how social media reactedYouTube users were impressed by Beast Philanthropy's latest initiative and shared their experiences with Ron Clark Academy. Moreover, the beneficiaries of the new scholarships also expressed their gratitude to MrBeast and his organisation.“I'm not here to brag in any way, but I was lucky enough to be one of the recipients, and I'd like to again say thank you to Jimmy, the entire Beast Philanthropy team, who was so incredibly kind and helpful. If any of you have ever wondered just how in-depth Beast Philanthropy is with their generosity, when I had my video conference with one of their reps, my only question was what the tax liability would be. No joke, he called to check with their legal department, and sure enough, I incurred zero tax liability. They truly thought of absolutely everything. Absolutely blown away to have been on the receiving end of such kindness,” one user said in a comment.“The most amazing part of all of this is that 200 teachers from across the country WANTED to come to RCA, were WILLING to give of time out of their personal lives, all to better HELP their students become more engaged, and strive for higher goals,” another user added.



