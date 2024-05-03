               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Taiwan Hit With Millions Of Cyberattacks Every Day


5/3/2024 8:14:20 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Taiwan stands out as a beacon of democracy, innovation and resilience in an increasingly autocratic region. But this is under growing threat.

In recent years, China has used a variety of “gray zone” tactics to pressure Taiwan to accept the Communist Party's attempts at unification. This has included an onslaught of cyberattacks , which not only pose a significant threat to Taiwan's national security but also seek to undermine its democratic processes.

These attacks range from phishing attempts to sophisticated malware intrusions. Website defacement attacks and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks are often seen during significant events, such as the August 2022 visit of Nancy Pelosi , then-speaker of the US House of Representatives. Government agencies, educational institutions, convenience stores and train stations are among the targets.

So, how is Taiwan defending itself from these attacks? And can it continue to do so as China's tactics become more sophisticated?

Despite Taiwan's technological prowess and robust cybersecurity measures, it continues to be a major target for malicious actors seeking to sow chaos in the country.

According to senior government officials, Taiwan receives some five million cyberattacks a day . And Frontinet, a US-based cybersecurity firm, has found Taiwan experienced just over half of the billions of malware attacks detected in the Asia-Pacific region in the first half of 2023.

The intensity of cyberattacks reached new heights during Taiwan's January 2024 elections – a critical juncture in its democratic journey. The Ministry of Digital Affairs reported on the widespread use of social engineering tactics to compel people to click on links or download files, which then allowed perpetrators to steal sensitive information.

One particularly alarming incident involved a“threat actor” named Earth Lusca , which targets organizations of interest to the Chinese government.

Asia Times

