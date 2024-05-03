30K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

Occupied Jerusalem, May 3 (Petra)-- Despite the Israeli occupation authorities' severe military measures on the mosque's gates and the entrances to the Old City in occupied Jerusalem, 30,000 worshippers performed Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque.In a statement, the Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem estimated that over 30,000 worshippers from Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the 1948-occupied Palestinian territories performed Friday prayer inside Al-Aqsa Mosque.

