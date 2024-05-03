Azerbaijn's Zangilan To Host International Event Dedicated To Landmine Problem

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

International cooperation is important in demining, Azernews reports, citing Hikmet Hajiyev, assistantto the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of theDepartment of Foreign Policy of the Presidential Administration, ashe told at the event called The initiative of the European teamAgainst Mines.

He thanked the European Union for giving importance to the mineproblem of Azerbaijan.

"Indeed, it is a problem that arose as a result of theoccupation of Armenia for 30 years. On a global scale, Azerbaijanis in the first place in terms of mined areas. This also creates aproblem for IDPs to return to their territories. Countlesslandmines buried by Armenia are a big problem for the return of800,000 IDPs to their territory and humanitarian activities," henoted.

The Azerbaijani official added that the help of theinternational community is important in this field.

"In May 2024, an international event related to landmines isplanned to be held in Zangilan. Our cultural heritage has alsosuffered a serious problem as a result of the landmine problem,"Hajiyev said.